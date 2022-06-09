Roswell to purchase new police motorcycles

The Roswell City Council recently approved a $304,595 Police Motorcycle Fleet Purchase Contract with Killer Creek Harley Davidson.
This contract will allow Roswell Police to purchase 10 Harley Davidson FLHTP Electra Glide Motorcycles with custom fittings such as special lights and a siren kit.
The city will also surplus the existing police motorcycle fleet, either through online public auction or through direct sale to Killer Creek Harley Davidson.
The city submitted the bid opportunity through the Georgia Procurement Registry resulting in individual notices being sent to 36 targeted potential bidders. Posting to the city’s website resulted in notice being sent to eight potential bidders, with only one, Killer Creek, considered most responsive and qualified.
About the Author