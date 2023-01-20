Roswell to purchase new front-loader for recycling center

Roswell’s Solid Waste Division of the Environmental/Public Works Department will use the skid steer to load large, bulky items into open top dumpsters as well as compacting all the open top dumpsters to maximize space and weight of contents. This is an essential piece of equipment at the Recycling Center, 11570 Maxwell Road.

This skid steer will replace one that has had a variety of mechanical issues. Cost estimates indicated it would be more costly to fix the old loader than to purchase a new piece of equipment.