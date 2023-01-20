ajc logo
X

Roswell to purchase new front-loader for recycling center

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
45 minutes ago

Roswell recently signed a $63,285 contract with Yancey Bros. to purchase a “skid steer” for the Roswell Recycling Center. A skid steer is a four-wheel loader, usually referred to as a Bobcat.

Roswell’s Solid Waste Division of the Environmental/Public Works Department will use the skid steer to load large, bulky items into open top dumpsters as well as compacting all the open top dumpsters to maximize space and weight of contents. This is an essential piece of equipment at the Recycling Center, 11570 Maxwell Road.

This skid steer will replace one that has had a variety of mechanical issues. Cost estimates indicated it would be more costly to fix the old loader than to purchase a new piece of equipment.

The Roswell Recycling Center is free to residents and processes plastic, paper, metal and glass as well as larger items including appliances, tires, batteries, cell phones, printer cartridges, electronics, televisions, motor oil and antifreeze. Businesses pay a fee to use the center.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

GBI: No body cam footage of Atlanta training center shooting2h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Information for private, public memorials for Devin Willock announced
4h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez / miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com

Bradley’s Buzz: An AFC title game in the A-T-L?
4h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

New Georgia House Speaker: No Medicaid expansion to all poor for now
8h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

New Georgia House Speaker: No Medicaid expansion to all poor for now
8h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Devin Willock’s father says he has no plans to sue UGA
20h ago
The Latest

Credit: custom

Roswell accepts Project Safe Neighborhoods microgrant
3h ago
Sandy Springs launches dining program to promote local restaurants
18h ago
Alpharetta approves law enforcement certification program application
19h ago
Featured

Braves Fest, Lunar New Year celebrations and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this...
22h ago
What’s filming in Georgia in January 2023
‘Breakdown’ Episode 22: Its Work Is Done
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top