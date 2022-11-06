ajc logo
X

Roswell to host council meeting at East Roswell Park Rec Center

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
44 minutes ago

Most city council meetings are held at city hall, but at 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14, Roswell’s Mayor and City Council will meet at East Roswell Park Recreation Center, 9000 Fouts Road.

Council meetings present a valuable opportunity for citizens to get a sense of the kinds of decisions their elected officials vote on each month. Following Roberts Rules of Order, Mayor Kurt Wilson will conduct council meetings on the second and fourth Mondays each month.

A typical meeting will include an invocation/moment of silence and pledge of allegiance followed by the mayor’s report and any special city proclamations. Council members then vote on a consent agenda, usually two to ten or more items already discussed in the work session that can be approved or denied in one vote.

Following the consent agenda, the council will conduct public hearings on a variety of issues. The meeting concludes with the city attorney’s report if necessary.

Items on the council meeting agenda are available online usually at least two days in advance at www.roswellcityga.iqm2.com/Citizens/Default.aspx.

Like all Roswell council meetings, the Nov. 14 meeting will be livestreamed on the city’s Facebook and YouTube pages. Livestream options: www.RoswellGov.com/MeetingVideo.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Against Georgia’s defense amid loud crowd, No. 1 Tennessee wasn’t ‘fine’13h ago

Credit: AP

In first start, Zach Pyron a breath of fresh air for Georgia Tech
14h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia defense quiets Tennessee hype: ‘Business, not personal’
10h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Breakdown: No. 3 Georgia 27, No. 1 Tennessee 13
9h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Breakdown: No. 3 Georgia 27, No. 1 Tennessee 13
9h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@

Gridlock Guy: Second round of Game of Cones far worse than the first
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: Aleksi Koskinen

Roswell to upgrade three elevators
22h ago
Alpharetta’s Brooke Street Park Concert Series to return in 2023
23h ago
Annoyances handled rapidly in Alpharetta
Featured

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Week 12 high school football scoreboard
Wild Georgia: Expect a ‘blood moon’ eclipse on Election Day
Daylight saving time: 7 things to know
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top