Roswell to host council meeting at East Roswell Park Rec Center

Council meetings present a valuable opportunity for citizens to get a sense of the kinds of decisions their elected officials vote on each month. Following Roberts Rules of Order, Mayor Kurt Wilson will conduct council meetings on the second and fourth Mondays each month.

A typical meeting will include an invocation/moment of silence and pledge of allegiance followed by the mayor’s report and any special city proclamations. Council members then vote on a consent agenda, usually two to ten or more items already discussed in the work session that can be approved or denied in one vote.