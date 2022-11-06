Roswell to host council meeting at East Roswell Park Rec Center

Most city council meetings are held at city hall, but at 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14, Roswell’s Mayor and City Council will meet at East Roswell Park Recreation Center, 9000 Fouts Road.
Council meetings present a valuable opportunity for citizens to get a sense of the kinds of decisions their elected officials vote on each month. Following Roberts Rules of Order, Mayor Kurt Wilson will conduct council meetings on the second and fourth Mondays each month.
A typical meeting will include an invocation/moment of silence and pledge of allegiance followed by the mayor’s report and any special city proclamations. Council members then vote on a consent agenda, usually two to ten or more items already discussed in the work session that can be approved or denied in one vote.
Following the consent agenda, the council will conduct public hearings on a variety of issues. The meeting concludes with the city attorney’s report if necessary.
Items on the council meeting agenda are available online usually at least two days in advance at www.roswellcityga.iqm2.com/Citizens/Default.aspx.
Like all Roswell council meetings, the Nov. 14 meeting will be livestreamed on the city’s Facebook and YouTube pages. Livestream options: www.RoswellGov.com/MeetingVideo.
