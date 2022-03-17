Hamburger icon
Roswell to apply for grant for city hall water quality enhancements

Roswell will apply to the Georgia Department of Environmental Protection Division for a Nonpoint Source Implementation Grant for the the City Hall Water Quality Enhancement project. (Google Maps)

Roswell will apply to the Georgia Department of Environmental Protection Division for a Nonpoint Source Implementation Grant for the the City Hall Water Quality Enhancement project. (Google Maps)

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
37 minutes ago

In 2011, Roswell’s Environmental/Public Works Department completed the Big Creek Watershed Study which identified several projects that could be beneficial in improving water quality issues that have been experienced in the watershed.

In 2021, the city completed the Big Creek Watershed Study Update. One of the most beneficial projects identified in that study was the City Hall Bioretention project.

The City Hall Water Quality Enhancement project would include bioretention, installing native plants, converting parking lot medians to infiltration practices, and removal of aging trees.

In hopes of getting this project underway the city will apply to the Georgia Department of Environmental Protection Division for a Nonpoint Source Implementation Grant. This grant requires a minimum 40% non-federal match. The city estimates the total cost of this project will be between $200,000 and $400,000.

Applications are due April 30 and award of grants will be made in Fall 2022.

