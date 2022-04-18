Roswell to apply for $3.6M in federal funding for Ace Sand Park project

The Roswell City Council recently approved plans to submit the Ace Sand Park Children’s Stormwater Garden and Adventure Path project for a fiscal year 23 directed spending federal appropriation request of $3,557,588.
The city previously applied for federal funding for this project, but it required a member of Congress to select the project. In FY22, the city submitted a request through Congresswoman Lucy McBath’s community project funding public portal. The project was short-listed and featured on her website, but ultimately not selected for funding/appropriation authorization.
This year Senator Raphael Warnock is accepting these spending requests and the city hopes to find funding this time around.
If this project is approved and funded through the appropriations process, the city will be responsible for a 20% match or $889,397 for a total project cost of $4,446,985.
About the Author
Credit: Caroline Silva