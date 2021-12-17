ajc logo
X

Roswell signs agreement with GA Department of Community Affairs for PlanFirst Program

The Roswell City Council recently approved a cooperative agreement between the city and the Georgia Department of Community Affairs that will renew their status in the PlanFirst Program. (Courtesy Georgia Department of Community Affairs)
Caption
The Roswell City Council recently approved a cooperative agreement between the city and the Georgia Department of Community Affairs that will renew their status in the PlanFirst Program. (Courtesy Georgia Department of Community Affairs)

Credit: custom

Credit: custom

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
50 minutes ago

The Roswell City Council recently approved a cooperative agreement between the city and the Georgia Department of Community Affairs that will renew their status in the PlanFirst Program.

This arrangement will maintain Roswell’s designation as a PlanFirst Community for a three year period from January 1, 2022 through December 31, 2024.

PlanFirst is the Georgia Department of Community Affairs’ program to recognize and reward communities that “clearly demonstrate an established pattern of successfully implementing their local comprehensive plans.”

PlanFirst designation rewards communities by making them eligible to apply for community development block grants, provides bonus points on programs like the Redevelopment Fund, Employment Incentive Program or the Downtown Revolving Loan Fund, as well as hands-on assistance from the Department of Community Affairs to help implement community work program activities.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks
The Latest
Studio Movie Grill to open in Alpharetta
3h ago
Alpharetta public safety staff working Covid-19 testing site reimbursed by Fulton
3h ago
Alpharetta adopts Georgia Municipal Association’s five ethics principles
12h ago
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top