Roswell signs agreement with GA Department of Community Affairs for PlanFirst Program

The Roswell City Council recently approved a cooperative agreement between the city and the Georgia Department of Community Affairs that will renew their status in the PlanFirst Program.
This arrangement will maintain Roswell’s designation as a PlanFirst Community for a three year period from January 1, 2022 through December 31, 2024.
PlanFirst is the Georgia Department of Community Affairs’ program to recognize and reward communities that “clearly demonstrate an established pattern of successfully implementing their local comprehensive plans.”
PlanFirst designation rewards communities by making them eligible to apply for community development block grants, provides bonus points on programs like the Redevelopment Fund, Employment Incentive Program or the Downtown Revolving Loan Fund, as well as hands-on assistance from the Department of Community Affairs to help implement community work program activities.
