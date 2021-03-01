Roswell serious about public input on strategic plan

Residents and business owners in Roswell have until March 8 to review and provide feedback on a draft of the city’s first-ever citywide strategic plan. The public can view the draft plan and provide feedback at www.TogetherRoswell.org/strategic-plan.
This draft is the result of an extensive engagement and planning process the city began in the summer of 2019.
The plan has eight goals that address transportation, economic development, city services, collaboration and community engagement, safety, governance and organizational excellence, community growth, and quality of life. Accompanying the goals are key objectives and success measures.