Roswell selects development authority members

The Roswell City Council appointed members to the newly formed Roswell Development Authority. With the City Council are, from left: Andy McGarry, Chairman, Amanda Riepe, LeeAnn Maxwell, Bruce Kellogg, and Brian Feldman. Not pictured are members Mike Hampton and Monica Smith. (Courtesy City of Roswell)

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
14 minutes ago

The Roswell City Council recently approved seven citizens to serve on the newly created Roswell Development Authority. Four members will serve initial two-year terms and three will serve initial four-year terms. After the initial terms, all members will serve four-year terms.

The seven members include Amanda Riepe, Mike Hampton, LeeAnn Maxwell and Monica Smith to serve two-year terms and Andy McGarry, Chairman Brian Feldman and Bruce Kellogg to serve four-year terms.

The new authority will work in conjunction with the existing Downtown Development Authority to facilitate trade, commerce, industry and employment opportunities.

According to the city’s website, the “DDA works to assure the long-term economic stability of downtown Roswell by maintaining the small-town character of the district and supporting values that assure Roswell is a great place to live, work, play, invest and do business.”

While the DDA is focused primarily on the Central Business District, this newly formed Development Authority will initially concentrate on East Roswell and the Highway 9 corridor.

