Roswell seeks public support of Mayor Water Challenge

Roswell Mayor Lori Henry is encouraging residents to take the My Water Pledge by Apr. 30 to conserve water, energy and other natural resources on behalf of their city at www.mywaterpledge.com.
“As a riverside city, water is at the heart of Roswell, Georgia. I encourage everyone in the community to conserve water and keep our creeks and rivers clean to maintain public health and a high quality of life,” implores Mayor Henry on her pledge page.
My Water Pledge is a friendly competition between cities across the U.S. to see who can be the most “water-wise.” Cities with the highest percentage of residents who take the challenge win.
Participants in the winning cities are eligible to win hundreds of prizes.
View Mayor Henry’s pledge video: youtu.be/VpN9gOeLM_o.