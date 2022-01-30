Roswell seeks grant funding for trail connection from Oxbo Road

Roswell is seeking up to $150,000 in grant funding for a study of the engineering, feasibility and cost for a trail connection from Vickery Creek Falls Trail to the parking lot at Oxbo Road and into the Vickery Creek National Park Services - National Recreation Area.
A funding opportunity exists from the Eastern Federal Lands Highway Division, a component of the Federal Highway Administration. They have established federal funding through the Federal Lands Access Program.
This funding program was created by the “Moving Ahead for Progress in the 21st Century Act” and continued in the “Fixing America’s Surface Transportation” Act of 2015. The goal of the program is to improve transportation facilities that provide access to, are adjacent to or are located within Federal lands.
The city has applied for a portion of the $11.3 million dollars available to the state of Georgia. This federal funding is available for use on transportation projects that include roadways, parking lots, trails, bridges, etc.
