Roswell seeks comment on Annual Action Plan

Roswell citizens have until 5 p.m. Monday, May 23 to provide feedback on its 2022 Annual Action Plan. (Courtesy City of Roswell)

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
41 minutes ago

Roswell citizens have until 5 p.m. Monday, May 23 to provide feedback on the city’s 2022 Annual Action Plan.

The draft document provides a framework for identifying housing and community development priorities and how these priorities can be assisted using federal block grant programs.

Members of the public may attend a public hearing at 6 p.m. Monday, May 23 in Room 220 of City Hall, 38 Hill St.

Drafts of the AAP documents will be placed on Roswell’s website at www.roswellgov.com/cdbg, and hard copies will be available at these locations:

· Roswell Grants Division, 38 Hill St., Suite 130

· East Roswell Public Library, 2301 Holcomb Bridge Road

· Roswell Housing Authority, 199 Grove Way

· Roswell Public Library, 115 Norcross St.

Public comments can be mailed to the Roswell Grants Division, 38 Hill Street, Suite 130, Roswell, GA 30075 or emailed to CDBG@roswellgov.com. Contact Charles Alford, 770-641-3847 or calford@roswellgov.com, with any questions or if translation or if interpretation services are needed.

