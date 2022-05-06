Roswell seeks comment on Annual Action Plan

Roswell citizens have until 5 p.m. Monday, May 23 to provide feedback on the city’s 2022 Annual Action Plan.
The draft document provides a framework for identifying housing and community development priorities and how these priorities can be assisted using federal block grant programs.
Members of the public may attend a public hearing at 6 p.m. Monday, May 23 in Room 220 of City Hall, 38 Hill St.
Drafts of the AAP documents will be placed on Roswell’s website at www.roswellgov.com/cdbg, and hard copies will be available at these locations:
· Roswell Grants Division, 38 Hill St., Suite 130
· East Roswell Public Library, 2301 Holcomb Bridge Road
· Roswell Housing Authority, 199 Grove Way
· Roswell Public Library, 115 Norcross St.
Public comments can be mailed to the Roswell Grants Division, 38 Hill Street, Suite 130, Roswell, GA 30075 or emailed to CDBG@roswellgov.com. Contact Charles Alford, 770-641-3847 or calford@roswellgov.com, with any questions or if translation or if interpretation services are needed.
