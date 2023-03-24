Roswell seeking public comments on annual performance evaluation

Roswell is seeking public comment on its 2022 Consolidated Annual Performance Evaluation Report. The CAPER describes the use of the city’s entitlement funds and, according to HUD “is designed to help states and local jurisdictions to assess their affordable housing and community development needs and market conditions, and to make data-driven, place-based investment decisions.”

Roswell’s draft plan is available at www.RoswellGov.com/CDBG. Hard copies are available for review at Roswell City Hall, 38 Hill St., Suite 115, Roswell Public Library, 115 Norcross St., East Roswell Public Library, 2301 Holcomb Bridge Road and the Roswell Housing Authority, 199 Grove Way.