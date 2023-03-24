X

Roswell seeking public comments on annual performance evaluation

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago

Cities taking advantage of Community Development Block Grants are required to submit an annual report to the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development indicating how the funds were used.

Roswell is seeking public comment on its 2022 Consolidated Annual Performance Evaluation Report. The CAPER describes the use of the city’s entitlement funds and, according to HUD “is designed to help states and local jurisdictions to assess their affordable housing and community development needs and market conditions, and to make data-driven, place-based investment decisions.”

Roswell’s draft plan is available at www.RoswellGov.com/CDBG. Hard copies are available for review at Roswell City Hall, 38 Hill St., Suite 115, Roswell Public Library, 115 Norcross St., East Roswell Public Library, 2301 Holcomb Bridge Road and the Roswell Housing Authority, 199 Grove Way.

All public comments must be received no later than 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 29. The public can also comment on the plan at a public hearing at noon Monday, March 27 in Room 220 of City Hall. Public comments may be submitted by email to cdbg@roswellgov.com or in writing at City Hall, Suite 115.

Questions: Charles Alford, Grants Specialist at 770-641-3847 or cdbg@roswellgov.com.

About the Author

