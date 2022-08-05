Roswell seeking grant from Georgia Council for the Arts

In alignment with the city’s Imagine Roswell 2030 Art and Culture Master Plan the city has already allocated $20,000 for Cultural Arts Center meeting room upgrades. These funds are set aside for a room floor and portable stage. If the grant is awarded, the additional funding will provide improved lighting and an AV system to support the remodeled room for additional program enhancements.

The city also has set aside $25,000 for the Cultural Arts Center lighting system. This project replaces one-third of the stage lighting. If the grant is awarded, the department will fast track the lighting upgrade replacing two-thirds of the lighting system with a final phase requested in the FY24 budget.