ajc logo
X

Roswell seeking adaptive recreation volunteers

The Roswell Recreation, Parks, Historic and Cultural Affairs Department is seeking volunteers for the Roswell Adaptive Volunteer Experience. (Courtesy City of Roswell)

caption arrowCaption
The Roswell Recreation, Parks, Historic and Cultural Affairs Department is seeking volunteers for the Roswell Adaptive Volunteer Experience. (Courtesy City of Roswell)

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago

The Roswell Recreation, Parks, Historic and Cultural Affairs Department is seeking volunteers for the Roswell Adaptive Volunteer Experience.

The RAVE program is for individuals ages 14 and up seeking opportunities to give back to the community. RAVE members help coordinate events, provide supervision, and assist in the city’s goal of expanding adaptive programming. RAVE volunteers work closely with participants during fun, non-competitive activities.

Roswell’s adaptive recreation program is designed to promote positivity and inclusion, build recreational skills, and experience fun. The city offers a wide array of programming for people of all ages with exceptionalities, disabilities, injuries and other conditions.

All RAVE volunteers must submit an application. Information: adaptiverecreation@roswellgov.com or 770-641-3950.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks
The Latest
Martial arts instructor honored for training U.S. Army in combat techniques
10h ago
Greater North Fulton Chamber announces mentor matches
Johns Creek announces art competition winners
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top