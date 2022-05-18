Roswell seeking adaptive recreation volunteers

The RAVE program is for individuals ages 14 and up seeking opportunities to give back to the community. RAVE members help coordinate events, provide supervision, and assist in the city’s goal of expanding adaptive programming. RAVE volunteers work closely with participants during fun, non-competitive activities.

Roswell’s adaptive recreation program is designed to promote positivity and inclusion, build recreational skills, and experience fun. The city offers a wide array of programming for people of all ages with exceptionalities, disabilities, injuries and other conditions.