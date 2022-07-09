ajc logo
Roswell revises police records fee schedule

Roswell recently approved a revised fee schedule for the police department. (Courtesy City of Roswell)

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
32 minutes ago

The Roswell City Council recently approved a revised fee schedule for the police department that updates existing fees to reflect current charges incurred by the records section when issuing permits.

Changes include an increase for alcohol permits from $25 to $50. Previously alcohol permits expired after two years. Now they will expire after one year.

Accident/incident reports were previously $5 for online only; now all requests will cost $5. Administrative research, dash cam videos and E911/CAD reports will be charged based on open records fees.

Criminal background checks will increase from $15 to $20. Fingerprint rolls will double from $10 to $20 and solicitor/door-to-door permits will also double in cost from $25 to $50.

A new fee will now be in place for spa and massage employees at $50.

City documents state these new fees also better align with those of neighboring municipalities.

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
