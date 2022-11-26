Roswell renews contract for janitorial services

Roswell undertook a two-phase solicitation process for janitorial services that narrowed nine candidates down to four before recommending the two, American Facility Services for a $261,360 contract and 3H and 3H for a $59,172 contract.

The locations included are City Hall at 38 Hill St., Law Enforcement Center, E-911, and Ripley Building at 39 Hill St. and 820 Community Circle, Cultural Arts Center at 950 Forrest St., Water/Stormwater facility and Water Treatment Plant at 100 and 105 Frank Lewis Drive, Fire Headquarters, EPW, and Transportation at 1810 Hembree Road, RAPSTC (Roswell/Alpharetta Public Safety Training Center) at 11565 Maxwell Road and the Recycling Center at 11570 Maxwell Road.