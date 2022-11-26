ajc logo
Roswell renews contract for janitorial services

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
50 minutes ago

Keeping Roswell clean means someone must do the job. The City Council recently approved contracts with American Facility Services and 3H and 3H for janitorial services for nine city facilities.

Roswell undertook a two-phase solicitation process for janitorial services that narrowed nine candidates down to four before recommending the two, American Facility Services for a $261,360 contract and 3H and 3H for a $59,172 contract.

The locations included are City Hall at 38 Hill St., Law Enforcement Center, E-911, and Ripley Building at 39 Hill St. and 820 Community Circle, Cultural Arts Center at 950 Forrest St., Water/Stormwater facility and Water Treatment Plant at 100 and 105 Frank Lewis Drive, Fire Headquarters, EPW, and Transportation at 1810 Hembree Road, RAPSTC (Roswell/Alpharetta Public Safety Training Center) at 11565 Maxwell Road and the Recycling Center at 11570 Maxwell Road.

