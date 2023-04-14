Roswell rejects request to rezone 8800 Eves Circle

The proposed development on about five and a half acres would have lots ranging in size from 12,070 to 19,945 square feet with two entrances along Eves Circle. The common area would have included a tree save area in the middle of the property that runs along the northwest of the property. The plan also included three public parking spaces on the southeast corner of the common area, with one designated for ADA parking.

In the developer/owner’s request for rezoning, they also wanted to build all the way to the southernmost boundary of the property and wanted the condition to include curb and gutter and sidewalks removed. The owner/developer also wanted to remove a condition that would have provided a 14-foot access easement connection from the public road to the adjacent River Terrace subdivision cul-de-sac.