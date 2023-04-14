X

Roswell rejects request to rezone 8800 Eves Circle

Credit: custom

Credit: custom

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
54 minutes ago

Based on recommendations from the planning commission, the Roswell City Council recently denied a zoning change that would have allowed creating 11 new lots at 8800 Eves Circle. Currently the property is zoned for a single-family estate.

The proposed development on about five and a half acres would have lots ranging in size from 12,070 to 19,945 square feet with two entrances along Eves Circle. The common area would have included a tree save area in the middle of the property that runs along the northwest of the property. The plan also included three public parking spaces on the southeast corner of the common area, with one designated for ADA parking.

In the developer/owner’s request for rezoning, they also wanted to build all the way to the southernmost boundary of the property and wanted the condition to include curb and gutter and sidewalks removed. The owner/developer also wanted to remove a condition that would have provided a 14-foot access easement connection from the public road to the adjacent River Terrace subdivision cul-de-sac.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
