Roswell Recycling Center hours to change beginning July 1

Beginning July 1, the Roswell Recycling Center, 38 Hill St., will be open 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Service is currently limited to Roswell residents and businesses only.
The Center provides recycling for a wide variety of materials - from everyday items such as plastic, paper, metal and glass to larger items including appliances, tires, batteries, cell phones, printer cartridges, electronics, televisions, motor oil and antifreeze.
Special fees apply for paint: $3 per gallon container of liquid latex or liquid oil-based paint. Containers smaller than a gallon will be charged the same rate. A $15 fee will be charged for 5-gallon containers.
‘While You Wait’ paper shredding is available 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays. The public can drop off paper for shredding anytime during operational hours to be held in a locked box until it is shredded at a later time.