Roswell Recycling Center hours to change beginning July 1

The Center provides recycling for a wide variety of materials - from everyday items such as plastic, paper, metal and glass to larger items including appliances, tires, batteries, cell phones, printer cartridges, electronics, televisions, motor oil and antifreeze.

Special fees apply for paint: $3 per gallon container of liquid latex or liquid oil-based paint. Containers smaller than a gallon will be charged the same rate. A $15 fee will be charged for 5-gallon containers.