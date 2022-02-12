Roswell Recreation Commission unveils 2022 marketing and communications plan

The Roswell Recreation Commission recently presented its preliminary River Parks marketing and communications plan.
The Roswell Recreation, Parks, Historic and Cultural Affairs Department oversees 1,000+ acres of parkland throughout Roswell. Amenities include over 30 miles of trails, four aquatic features, four historic homes, three art centers, one active adult center, four recreation centers, numerous ballfields and a Cultural Arts Center.
The River Parks education and communication strategy is designed to showcase the future of the River Parks system ahead of launching the Ace Sand Master Plan.
In 2015 Roswell hired a team of design consultants including Jacobs Engineering, Root Design Studio and Mack Cain Landscape Architects to develop a master plan that includes all city-owned and managed property from Don White Memorial Park to Willeo Park.
The marketing strategy for this project will focus on three priorities as identified and previously approved by the city council: Resilience and Protection, Community Value and Community Engagement.
