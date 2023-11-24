Roswell recognizes life-saving firefighters

Roswell’s mayor and city council recently paid special appreciation to firefighters Andrew Riley and James Laudermilk for receiving the 2023 Life Saving Valor Award by the Georgia State Firefighters Association. Both firefighters will also be recognized at the 2024 Firefighter’s Recognition Day at the Georgia State Capitol on February 6, 2024.

Riley and Laudermilk rescued a drowning woman from the Chattahoochee River at Don White Memorial Park near Riverside Road on April 27. Bystanders reported the woman struggling to stay afloat early that afternoon. The Roswell Fire Department’s Swiftwater Rescue Team and firefighters arrived on the scene and attempted freeing the woman with a water rescue rope.

Riley and Laudermilk swam out and brought the woman to safety when she was unable to grasp the rope.