Roswell recognizes CORE Community graduates

For nine weeks from Aug. 16 through Oct. 28, a group of 24 Roswell residents participated in a program designed to provide citizens with an immersive behind-the-scenes look at city government policies, processes, goals, challenges, activities and the people that make it happen.
In November, the city council recognized participants in the City of Roswell Education and Engagement (CORE) Community program.
Each week, participants learned about a specific department and participated in activities to help provide a new deeper understanding of municipal government.
Residents and business owners participating have provided invaluable feedback about the program and have expressed a desire to continue to be active in the city through potential involvement on boards and commissions, volunteer and community service opportunities, as well as other community initiatives.
The next CORE Community program is slated for fall 2024.
