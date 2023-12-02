Roswell recognizes CORE Community graduates

For nine weeks from Aug. 16 through Oct. 28, a group of 24 Roswell residents participated in a program designed to provide citizens with an immersive behind-the-scenes look at city government policies, processes, goals, challenges, activities and the people that make it happen.

In November, the city council recognized participants in the City of Roswell Education and Engagement (CORE) Community program.

Each week, participants learned about a specific department and participated in activities to help provide a new deeper understanding of municipal government.