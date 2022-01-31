Hamburger icon
Roswell recognized as bicycle friendly

The League of American Bicyclists has recognized Roswell with a Bronze-level Bicycle Friendly Community award. (Courtesy Bike Roswell)

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
6 minutes ago

The League of American Bicyclists has recognized Roswell with a Bronze-level Bicycle Friendly Community award.

Roswell was the first municipality in Georgia to earn this distinction in 2006, and the city has successfully continued its status for 15 consecutive years.

A Bicycle-Friendly Community provides bicyclists safe accommodations for biking, and encourages people to bike for transportation and recreation. Cities with this award help make bicycling safe and convenient while “improving public health, reducing traffic congestion, improving air quality and improving quality of life.”

This designation is valid until May 2025.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
