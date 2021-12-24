Hamburger icon
Roswell receives awards for annual budget and financial reporting

By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
19 minutes ago

The Government Finance Officers Association has recognized Roswell with two awards. This first, the Distinguished Budget Presentation Award for the city’s Fiscal Year 2022 Budget reflects the city’s commitment to meet the highest principles of governmental budgeting.

The city has to satisfy nationally recognized guidelines for effective budget presentations and budget documents must be rated as “proficient” in four categories: as a policy document, a financial plan, an operations guide and as a communications device. This is the 18th consecutive year Roswell has received this award.

The second award for the Fiscal Year 2020 Annual Comprehensive Financial Report recognizes the highest standards of preparation of a state and local government financial report.

Roswell has received a Certificate of Achievement for its financial report for the last 35 consecutive years.

