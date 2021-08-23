Roswell proposes lower property tax rate

With the lower rate, Roswell expects to collect the same or less in property tax revenue as compared to last year. For example, a home with a fair market value of $450,000 (assessed value of $180,000 or 40%) in 2021 will pay approximately $849.24 in property taxes to Roswell, as compared to paying $891.90 in 2020 based on the same assessment.

The Roswell City Council will hold three public hearings on the proposed millage rate at 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 23, at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 25, and at 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 30. All public hearings will be held at City Hall, 38 Hill Street. The city council will vote to approve the rate following the final public hearing on Aug. 30. Each meeting will also be livestreamed: www.Roswellgov.com/MeetingVideo.