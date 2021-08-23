Roswell proposes lower property tax rate

Roswell is tentatively proposing a lower property tax rate, or millage rate, for fiscal year 2022. The new rate of 4.718 mills would be 4.8 % lower than the FY2021 millage rate of 4.955. If the proposed millage rate is approved, Roswell’s property tax rate will be the lowest it has been in more than 30 years.
With the lower rate, Roswell expects to collect the same or less in property tax revenue as compared to last year. For example, a home with a fair market value of $450,000 (assessed value of $180,000 or 40%) in 2021 will pay approximately $849.24 in property taxes to Roswell, as compared to paying $891.90 in 2020 based on the same assessment.
The Roswell City Council will hold three public hearings on the proposed millage rate at 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 23, at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 25, and at 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 30. All public hearings will be held at City Hall, 38 Hill Street. The city council will vote to approve the rate following the final public hearing on Aug. 30. Each meeting will also be livestreamed: www.Roswellgov.com/MeetingVideo.
