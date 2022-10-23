ajc logo
Roswell police hiring 911 communications officers

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
15 minutes ago

The Roswell Police Department’s 911 Emergency Communications Division is hiring individuals who are often the public’s first contact for emergency and non-emergency public safety services.

Communications Officers working in the 911 Center answer calls for service, dispatch calls to the appropriate Roswell police and fire units, coordinate medical responses with a private medical response agency, and assist the public with both emergency and non-emergency issues.

Benefits include paid time off, retirement plan (with matching), health/dental/vision insurance, life insurance, tuition reimbursement, employee assistance program, health savings account and professional development assistance.

Information and to apply: www.roswellgov.com/911.

