Roswell police hiring 911 communications officers

The Roswell Police Department’s 911 Emergency Communications Division is hiring individuals who are often the public’s first contact for emergency and non-emergency public safety services.
Communications Officers working in the 911 Center answer calls for service, dispatch calls to the appropriate Roswell police and fire units, coordinate medical responses with a private medical response agency, and assist the public with both emergency and non-emergency issues.
Benefits include paid time off, retirement plan (with matching), health/dental/vision insurance, life insurance, tuition reimbursement, employee assistance program, health savings account and professional development assistance.
Information and to apply: www.roswellgov.com/911.
