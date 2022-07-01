ajc logo
Roswell police department hiring

Roswell’s mayor and council recently approved raises for police staff, including a 20% increase to starting salaries. (Courtesy City of Roswell)

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
19 minutes ago

Like most local law enforcement agencies, the Roswell Police Department is hiring police officers. This comes on the heels of Roswell’s mayor and council putting in place sweeping raises for police staff, including a 20% increase to starting salaries. Salaries begin at $58,553, with increases for prior experience and education ranging from $60,671-$71,635.

Benefits include: $4,000 signing bonus for POST-certified candidates ($3,000 uncertified), take-home car within 30 miles of city limits, state-of-the-art equipment, technology and software provided, specialized ongoing training opportunities, 12-hour shifts, tuition reimbursement, health/dental/vision/life insurance, paid time off and city-funded defined contribution retirement, with optional 457/401 plan and city matching.

The department is seeking officers for a variety of assignments including investigations, crime suppression, traffic, K9, multi-agency SWAT and more.

Information or to submit an application: www.policeapp.com/Entry-Level-Roswell-GA.../2259/.

Questions: 770-640-4392.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
