Roswell police department hiring

Benefits include: $4,000 signing bonus for POST-certified candidates ($3,000 uncertified), take-home car within 30 miles of city limits, state-of-the-art equipment, technology and software provided, specialized ongoing training opportunities, 12-hour shifts, tuition reimbursement, health/dental/vision/life insurance, paid time off and city-funded defined contribution retirement, with optional 457/401 plan and city matching.

The department is seeking officers for a variety of assignments including investigations, crime suppression, traffic, K9, multi-agency SWAT and more.