Roswell paving 83 roads this year

Roswell is using a $5 million loan through the Georgia Transportation Infrastructure Bank to resurface approximately 83 roads this year. Roads are rated to determine their condition. Those in the worst shape will be repaved first. Roads in relatively good condition will be rejuvenated instead of paved to extend their life in a cost-effective manner.
Most roads are milled in one day and paved within 48 hours, but drivers can expect slight delays while contractors are working.
Road work schedule is subject to change due to weather, staffing, and other variables. Information: www.roswellgov.com/resurfacing.
Residents are encouraged to slow down and use caution when driving around workers and over rough milled roads.
