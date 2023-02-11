X
Roswell nonprofit accepting applications for wheelchair-accessible rooms

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
25 minutes ago

Roswell-based Sunshine on a Ranney Day is accepting applications through Feb. 28 from families in need of a wheelchair-accessible bathroom, dream bedroom or in-home therapy room.

Through partnerships and donations, the nonprofit organization renovates homes for children with special needs using top of the line construction and design. Since 2012, they have completed 73 wheelchair-accessible bathrooms, 114 dream bedrooms and 41 in-home therapy rooms.

Applications: www.tinyurl.com/SunshineOnARanneyDayDreams. More about the organization: www.sunshineonaranneyday.com.

