Roswell modifies zoning at for mixed-use on Holcomb Bridge

Now, The Alstead Shops will pay $40,000 to the city to be earmarked for use on the east side of Roswell to fund future placement of public art or aesthetics. This will replace condition number 13 from the 2013 approval that required the developer to reserve 10,000 square feet of right of way for a future public amenity. All other 2013 conditions remain in place.

In addition to the previous conditions, the city has allowed the retail structure to be increased from 17,500 square feet to 18,600 square feet and a drive-thru is allowed. To meet commercial mixed-use zoning, the building type is required to have 15% landscape/open space and 5% outdoor amenity space.