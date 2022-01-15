Roswell modifies policy to allow private security cameras in city right-of-way

Last year, Roswell approved a policy allowing Homeowners Associations and non-profit organizations the ability to place objects or structures (including signage) within Roswell rights of way. The original intent of the policy was to create a separate policy that would govern security cameras.
A recent request from Willow Springs HOA to install multiple cameras in the city’s right-of-way caused the city to take a second look at the policy.
The modified policy reads, “Any object or structure requested to be placed in City rights of way must have a public or semi-public purpose. Examples include, but are not limited to, community bulletin boards, community beautification projects, and security cameras.”
This change will allow city staff to permit cameras without bringing individual requests to the mayor and council for final approval.
All objects permitted under this policy are licenses, which can be revoked by the city at any time, for any reason, with a majority vote of mayor and council.
The original remaining requirements in the policy still apply to all requests to install private cameras in public right-of-way. There are also additional requirements including a data access agreement with Roswell Police.
About the Author