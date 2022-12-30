Roswell makes it easier to place security cameras at schools

Due to a request from Flock Safety on behalf of Fulton County Schools and Fulton County Schools Police Department for permission to install three license plate reader cameras along Woodstock Road near Roswell North Elementary school, the city has revised the ROW encroachment policy. The city recognizes the benefits of such cameras on enhancing public safety and the assistance they can provide to Roswell Police.

As a result, only an existing homeowners association, non-profit organization or schools may apply for, or receive permission to place an object or structure within the city’s right-of-way.