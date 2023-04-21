X

Roswell makes changes to city codes related to new townhomes

Credit: custom

Credit: custom

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
36 minutes ago

The Roswell City Council recently approved amendments to the city’s Unified Development Code related to townhomes.

Changes include a requirement for a minimum 20 feet between curb cuts to allow for street parking for residential townhomes.

The amendments also include changes to residential garage options to minimize the visual impact of street-facing garage doors. These include garage doors must be set back from the front wall plane, include architectural treatments, translucent garage doors, single doors, projecting elements over the garage doors (such as bay windows) and limits on the total number of doors that face the street.

When garage doors are located perpendicular to the street, builders must reduce the visual impact of the side wall facing the street with architectural treatments, changes in material, landscaping, vegetation or the installation of windows.

Rear-loaded townhomes must be at least 20-feet wide and front-loaded townhomes at least 24-feet wide. The maximum number of units permitted in any one row will be four for rear-loaded units, three for front-loaded units and all must have at least 10-feet between buildings.

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
