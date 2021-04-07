Roswell launches dog waste education and outreach campaign

“Dog waste harms the environment in so many ways that people don’t often think about,” said Nikki Belmonte, Roswell’s Environmental Education Coordinator. “Rainwater washes harmful bacteria in the waste into our creeks, polluting the water used for drinking and recreation. The chemicals and bacteria in dog waste do not act as fertilizer; they actually harm grass and soil. And it’s just not nice to see in your yard or along a trail. The longer you let it sit out, the more harm it does. We hope everyone will ‘doo’ their part and clean up after their dogs every time.”

Roswell asks residents to take the Pick Up No. 2 pledge at www.RoswellGov.com/PetWaste. Those that pledge will be entered into prize drawings for giveaways. Information and additional opportunities to participate will be found in utility bills, Roswell parks, social media, local pet stores, veterinarian offices and on the city’s website: www.roswellgov.com. Youth and neighborhood outreach programs are available.