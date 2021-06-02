ajc logo
Roswell launches 6th season of ArtAround sculpture tour

The Roswell Arts Fund has launched the 6th season of ArtAround focused on the theme of “Connection.” Richard Herzog's "Nesting" is his "view on home during a period of upheaval. While providing a safe space, it also symbolizes the turmoil of the disaster swirling all around us in quarantine." (Courtesy Roswell Arts Fund)
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC

The Roswell Arts Fund has launched the 6th season of ArtAround sculptures focused on the theme of “Connection.” Sculptors explore the theme of reconnecting with community with intertwining materials, incorporating a change in perspective and scale, whimsical themes, and by encouraging visitors to share their experience with others.

Visitors can experience the collection of sculptures through a special app, virtual tour, or by downloading the 2021 ArtAround Roswell Map and exploring in person. Details: www.tinyurl.com/RoswellArtAround

After exploring the temporary sculptures, the Roswell Arts Fund invites feedback at info@roswellartsfund.org. Let them know how you connected to the story behind a sculpture, to an artist’s style of work, or perhaps to someone new you met while on the tour.

