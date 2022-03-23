Roswell issues River Protection Corridor Certificate for home on Dogwood Road

The Roswell City Council recently approved a Metropolitan River Protection Act Certificate to build a single-family home at 9650 Dogwood Road.
Dmytro Shaltkovskyy requested the certificate as part of necessary permitting to construct a single-family home at this location.
The Atlanta Regional Commission reviewed the proposed request and found it to be consistent with the Chattahoochee River Corridor Plan.
The Metropolitan River Protection Act was adopted by the Atlanta Regional Commission in 1973 to protect a 48-mile stretch of the Chattahoochee River between Buford Dam and Peachtree Creek. This created a 2,000-foot buffer along both banks of the river. In 1998 the corridor was extended downstream another 36 miles.
The purpose of the MRPA is to protect the water quality of the Chattahoochee River for recreation, to protect trout native to the stream, and to protect this critical source of drinking water.
