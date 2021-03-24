Roswell invites public input on 2040 comprehensive plan

Roswell is seeking input on the city’s 2040 Comprehensive Plan in a third virtual community engagement event. The public can participate in three activities to help determine economic development, housing, transportation, natural resources, land use, green space, and more.
The event includes a map activity and two surveys. The map activity shows the proposed Future Development Map. Participants can review each character area and indicate agreement or disagreement with the purpose and vision of that area.
There are also two surveys which show specific changes proposed to the future development map. One survey covers changes to residential areas and the other covers changes to all other areas.
These engagement opportunities are available until April 11 at www.planningatpond.com/roswell-2040/meeting-3.