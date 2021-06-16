Roswell installs Rapid Rectangular Flashing Beacon on Crabapple Road at Haleys Pond

Roswell’s Transportation Department has installed the latest Rapid Rectangular Flashing Beacon on Crabapple Road at Haleys Pond. The new beacon is fully operational to add safety and comfort for pedestrians using the crosswalk.
RRFBs are pedestrian-activated enhancements to pedestrian, school, or trail crossings that help improve safety at uncontrolled, marked crosswalks. The device includes two rectangular-shaped yellow indicators, each with an LED-array-based light source, that flash with high frequency when activated.
RRFBs are particularly effective at multilane crossings with speed limits less than 40 mph.
RRFBs are placed on both sides of a crosswalk below the pedestrian crossing sign and above the arrow pointing at the crossing.