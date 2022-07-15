Roswell increases stormwater, sanitation, and occupation tax

Stormwater utility rates will increase to allow the city to address and complete additional stormwater capital projects. Monthly rates will increase between .46 to $1.05 depending on the size of the property’s impervious surface. The proposed adjustment will provide the city with a 50% increase in funding for stormwater improvements.

The rise in sanitation rates is the result of increased fees from Waste Management primarily to fund the yard waste and recycling contract escalation of $692,000. The city’s solid waste fee schedule shows a steady increase over the next five years that on average is a little over one dollar per month.