BreakingNews
Monkeypox cases climb to nearly 100 in Georgia
ajc logo
X

Roswell increases stormwater, sanitation, and occupation tax

The Roswell City Council recently voted unanimously to increase stormwater utility rates, sanitation rates and occupation tax rates. AJC FILE

Combined ShapeCaption
The Roswell City Council recently voted unanimously to increase stormwater utility rates, sanitation rates and occupation tax rates. AJC FILE

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
10 minutes ago

The Roswell City Council recently voted unanimously to increase rates for three essential services offered by the city.

Stormwater utility rates will increase to allow the city to address and complete additional stormwater capital projects. Monthly rates will increase between .46 to $1.05 depending on the size of the property’s impervious surface. The proposed adjustment will provide the city with a 50% increase in funding for stormwater improvements.

The rise in sanitation rates is the result of increased fees from Waste Management primarily to fund the yard waste and recycling contract escalation of $692,000. The city’s solid waste fee schedule shows a steady increase over the next five years that on average is a little over one dollar per month.

The city reports its occupation tax rates are among the lowest in the region. City documents state this rate increase “will make Roswell more comparable to neighboring North Fulton cities and allow for greater investment in high priority city services.”

Roswell’s FY 2023 Budget includes revenue based on these rate adjustments. The new stormwater and sanitation rates became effective July 1. New occupation tax rates will go into effect Jan. 1, 2023.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks
97.1/The River now dominating Atlanta radio ratings
Steak Shapiro, Sandra Golden reunite, now on 92.9/The Game
Rivers Academy boys win National High School Invitational
Man exonerated in Malcolm X killing sues NYC for $40 million
5h ago
Man exonerated in Malcolm X killing sues NYC for $40 million
5h ago
Atlanta United’s Darren Eales leaving to join Newcastle United
3h ago
The Latest
Alpharetta Cultural Arts Commission approves two sculptures
8h ago
Alpharetta appoints special counsel for LOST negotiations
Roswell seniors upset by forced move from apartments at risk of being condemned
Featured
DeKalb police recruits were searching for clues to the identify of the the dead child found in DeKalb. This photograph was published in the March 2, 1999 Atlanta Constitution. The search for clues required 23 years. AJC PRINT ARCHIVES

Credit: AJC Print Archives

How the AJC covered the 1999 death of 6-year-old William DaShawn Hamilton
Deja News: Georgia Guidestones gone, but mystery of their 1980s origin remains
National Trust grant to help preserve historical Georgia restaurant
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top