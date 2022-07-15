Roswell increases stormwater, sanitation, and occupation tax

The Roswell City Council recently voted unanimously to increase rates for three essential services offered by the city.
Stormwater utility rates will increase to allow the city to address and complete additional stormwater capital projects. Monthly rates will increase between .46 to $1.05 depending on the size of the property’s impervious surface. The proposed adjustment will provide the city with a 50% increase in funding for stormwater improvements.
The rise in sanitation rates is the result of increased fees from Waste Management primarily to fund the yard waste and recycling contract escalation of $692,000. The city’s solid waste fee schedule shows a steady increase over the next five years that on average is a little over one dollar per month.
The city reports its occupation tax rates are among the lowest in the region. City documents state this rate increase “will make Roswell more comparable to neighboring North Fulton cities and allow for greater investment in high priority city services.”
Roswell’s FY 2023 Budget includes revenue based on these rate adjustments. The new stormwater and sanitation rates became effective July 1. New occupation tax rates will go into effect Jan. 1, 2023.
About the Author