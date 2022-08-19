ajc logo
Roswell hosting visual artist showcase

The Roswell Cultural Arts Center, 950 Forrest St., is hosting Visual Artist Showcase featuring photography by Ron Sherman. (Courtesy Ron Sherman via City of Roswell)

By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago

The Roswell Cultural Arts Center, 950 Forrest St., is hosting Visual Artist Showcase featuring photography by Ron Sherman. The free exhibit is on display in the CAC lobby 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday through Sept. 29.

Sherman is a nationally recognized and local photographer whose work has been published in well-known magazines including Time, Life, Newsweek, Business Week, Forbes and Sports Illustrated. He is also known for taking the iconic photo of Hank Aaron’s 715th home run.

Sherman volunteered to serve in the Vietnam War where his photography helped American soldiers gain a better understanding of their surroundings and the layout of missions they were entering.

Sherman’s photography has won numerous awards and is included in the Baseball Hall of Fame. In 2022, Emory University acquired his entire library of work to ensure it is preserved and available to the public.

Information: 770-594-6232.

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
