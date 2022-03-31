BreakingNews
Roswell History Museum construction begins

Construction has begun on the second floor of the Roswell Cultural Arts Center to renovate the space for a Roswell History Museum expansion. (Courtesy Roswell Historical Society)

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago

Construction has begun on the second floor of the Roswell Cultural Arts Center to renovate the space for a Roswell History Museum expansion. Previously the space was shared with the Georgia Ensemble Theatre.

But now, the Roswell Historical Society’s vision hopes to make all of Roswell’s historical resources accessible to the public in one location including artifacts, rare books and photographs, many dating back to 1854.

The city approved a $148,459 contract in January to remove the existing flooring and install LVT flooring, replace existing lighting with LED lighting, replace existing ceiling tiles and entrance doors, and complete interior painting.

For now, the Roswell Historical Society’s offices and research library are temporarily closed. Information is available by contacting the society via the “contact us” section of their website at roswellhistoricalsociety.org.

The new space is expected to open in Summer 2022.

