Roswell Historical Society raising funds for unmarked graves

To that end, the historical society is selling tickets to a performance of “Beyond My Stone” at 5 p.m. Saturday, October 22 at Pleasant Hill Historical Cemetery. Tickets are only $10 each and proceeds will go toward purchasing markers for unmarked burials.

During “Beyond My Stone” costumed performers will tell the story of “their” life and times in Roswell. Many cast members are sharing the stories of their own family members.