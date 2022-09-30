ajc logo
Roswell Historical Society raising funds for unmarked graves

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago

There are 87 unmarked graves lying within Roswell’s historic cemeteries. Identified by research and located by ground penetrating radar, the Roswell Historical Society is on a mission to preserve and restore these grave sites.

To that end, the historical society is selling tickets to a performance of “Beyond My Stone” at 5 p.m. Saturday, October 22 at Pleasant Hill Historical Cemetery. Tickets are only $10 each and proceeds will go toward purchasing markers for unmarked burials.

During “Beyond My Stone” costumed performers will tell the story of “their” life and times in Roswell. Many cast members are sharing the stories of their own family members.

Purchase tickets in advance at https://www.paypal.com/donate/... or by check payable to RHS Cemetery Fund, memo BMS tickets, PO Box 1636 Roswell, GA 30077.

