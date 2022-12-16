ajc logo
Roswell hiring for multiple city positions

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
8 minutes ago

Roswell is currently taking applications for more than 15 job openings across several different departments.

Current employment opportunities include grants specialist, plans reviewer in community development, procurement analyst and budget analyst in the finance department, project manager for parks and rec, equipment operators, traffic signal technician, wedding and event venue supervisor, crew workers – trails, 911 communications officer, police officers, refuse collectors for sanitation, transportation crew worker, part-time horticulturalist and gymnastics instructors.

Learn more and apply: www.RoswellGov.com/Jobs.

