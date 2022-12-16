Roswell hiring for multiple city positions

Current employment opportunities include grants specialist, plans reviewer in community development, procurement analyst and budget analyst in the finance department, project manager for parks and rec, equipment operators, traffic signal technician, wedding and event venue supervisor, crew workers – trails, 911 communications officer, police officers, refuse collectors for sanitation, transportation crew worker, part-time horticulturalist and gymnastics instructors.

Learn more and apply: www.RoswellGov.com/Jobs.