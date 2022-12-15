Roswell hires new director to helm transportation projects

Roswell residents have a longtime active interest in the city’s road projects. Earlier this year, the city formed the Transportation Advisory Commission of seven volunteer residents who weigh-in on Roswell’s projects.

Littlefield said he is excited to work with city staff and residents.

“I will strive to surpass any expectations and look forward to the mutual cooperation of my skillful staff, engaged community partners, and a strong leadership team to keep Roswell moving forward,” he said.

Roswell is involved in a number of current transportation projects including those led by the Georgia Department of Transportation such as the Historic Gateway Project and the Ga. 400 Express Lanes Project which will create access lanes at Grimes Bridge Road.

Costs of the city’s Oxbo Road project have more than doubled to $18 million. The project is expected to be completed by next summer. Delays resulted in an independent investigation in 2021 that concluded mismanagement was the cause.