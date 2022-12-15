Roswell hires new director to helm transportation projects

A new transportation director is taking the lead on Roswell’s road projects.
The city announced the hiring of Jeffrey S. Littlefield Tuesday as the new director of the Roswell Department of Transportation. He will oversee engineering and design, implementation and maintenance of projects that include controversial Oxbo Road.
Roswell has not had a permanent transportation director since fall 2021 when Muhammad Rauf left the position. At the time, Dan Skalsky moved over from director of Public Works to become interim director of Transportation. Skalsky left his Roswell position in September, according to Linkedin.
“Jeff is a well-respected leader who has earned distinction not only because of his expertise and wealth of experience, but also because of his ability to successfully engage and communicate with all stakeholders, from members of the public to agency leaders and elected officials,” Roswell Mayor Kurt Wilson said in a statement.
Littlefield was previously Deputy Division Engineer for the North Carolina Department of Transportation where he managed more than 420 people and operations in five counties, a statement said.
Roswell residents have a longtime active interest in the city’s road projects. Earlier this year, the city formed the Transportation Advisory Commission of seven volunteer residents who weigh-in on Roswell’s projects.
Littlefield said he is excited to work with city staff and residents.
“I will strive to surpass any expectations and look forward to the mutual cooperation of my skillful staff, engaged community partners, and a strong leadership team to keep Roswell moving forward,” he said.
Roswell is involved in a number of current transportation projects including those led by the Georgia Department of Transportation such as the Historic Gateway Project and the Ga. 400 Express Lanes Project which will create access lanes at Grimes Bridge Road.
Costs of the city’s Oxbo Road project have more than doubled to $18 million. The project is expected to be completed by next summer. Delays resulted in an independent investigation in 2021 that concluded mismanagement was the cause.
