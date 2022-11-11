ajc logo
Roswell hires 21 new full-time fire captains

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago

Roswell Fire Department has inducted 21 full-time fire captains, part of Roswell’s effort to transition a majority of part-time employees to full-time staff. The first phase of this five-year plan begins with the hiring of 21 full-time fire captains.

The new fire captains have already gone through orientation, fitted for turnout gear, issued uniforms, and met with members of the Human Resources Department, IT Division, and a representative of the Georgia Firefighters Pension Fund.

This is a significant change for Roswell following an audit of the city’s fire department indicated a more than 40 percent increase in calls for service over the past ten years. According to the city, “with an expanding population, increased call volumes, and the growing complexity of public safety incidences and large-scale emergencies that may occur in a modern suburban city, a full-time staffing model will best serve the Roswell community.”

The city plans next to begin adding new full-time field battalion chiefs, lieutenants, apparatus drivers/engineers, firefighters, EMTs and paramedics.

