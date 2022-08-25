Roswell gets no assurance from GDOT on redesign of Historic Gateway Project

At least 70% of the project is being funded by GDOT.

Roswell submitted final designs for the Historic Gateway to GDOT in 2012, Palermo told the AJC.

That was two mayors ago. Today, officials and residents including a group on a newly formed Transportation Advisory Commission want the project to be smaller in scale with new plans implemented that they say would better prevent a heavy traffic from flowing into the Atlanta Street corridor.

Atlanta Street has reversible lanes that begin at an unsafe intersection where Roswell borders Sandy Springs, which has been a common site of vehicle collisions.

Reconstruction of Atlanta Street, also known as Ga. 9, would widen the corridor from 3 to 4 lanes and include roundabouts and new turn lanes — extending from the Chattahoochee River up to Marietta Highway at Roswell Square.

In early August, the state agency was engaged in the acquisition process on about 40% of the 67 parcels needed for the project, according to Roswell.