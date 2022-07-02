Roswell Fire transitioning to full-time employees

An audit of the city’s fire department indicated a more than 40 percent increase in calls for service over the past ten years. According to the city, “with an expanding population, increased call volumes, and the growing complexity of public safety incidences and large-scale emergencies that may occur in a modern suburban city, a full-time staffing model will best serve the Roswell community.”

Once the new full-time fire captains have been hired, the city will begin adding new full-time field battalion chiefs, lieutenants, apparatus drivers/engineers, firefighters, EMTs and paramedics.