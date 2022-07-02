ajc logo
X

Roswell Fire transitioning to full-time employees

The Roswell Fire Department is recruiting and hiring 21 full-time fire captains. (Courtesy Roswell Fire Department)

Combined ShapeCaption
The Roswell Fire Department is recruiting and hiring 21 full-time fire captains. (Courtesy Roswell Fire Department)

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
33 minutes ago

This summer, Roswell will begin transitioning the Roswell Fire Department from a majority of part-time employees to full-time staff. The first phase of this five-year plan is beginning with the hiring of 21 full-time fire captains.

An audit of the city’s fire department indicated a more than 40 percent increase in calls for service over the past ten years. According to the city, “with an expanding population, increased call volumes, and the growing complexity of public safety incidences and large-scale emergencies that may occur in a modern suburban city, a full-time staffing model will best serve the Roswell community.”

Once the new full-time fire captains have been hired, the city will begin adding new full-time field battalion chiefs, lieutenants, apparatus drivers/engineers, firefighters, EMTs and paramedics.

Interested applicants: www.roswellgov.com/jobs.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks
DeKalb cuts more than 500 teaching positions but without layoffs3h ago
Hawks send Kevin Huerter to Kings
20h ago
Max Fried shuts down Reds, Braves’ offense explodes late
10h ago
Braves still chasing Mets and now Scherzer, deGrom return soon
18h ago
Braves still chasing Mets and now Scherzer, deGrom return soon
18h ago
Georgia high court rightly overturned murder convictions, legal experts say
17h ago
The Latest
Fulton County Sheriff’s Office app useful community tool
33m ago
North Fulton Community Charities filling backpacks
1h ago
Roswell police department hiring
15h ago
Featured
An aerial photograph shows a piece of Beltline-adjacent building (lower right), where 8ARM and former Paris on Ponce are located, on Ponce de Leon in Atlanta on Tuesday, June 28, 2022. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Atlanta developer eyes beloved gritty stretch of Ponce
PHOTOS: Shepherd Center creates enchanted garden prom for its teen clients
‘Breakdown’ Season 2, Ep. 18: ‘Death in a Hot Car; Mistake or Murder?’
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top