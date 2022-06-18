Roswell Fire to debut new fire truck

The Roswell Fire Department has a new fire truck and they are anxious to share it with the community.
Fire Truck 21 will delight young and old alike at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 25 at a “Push-In” ceremony at Fire Station 21, 1002 Alpharetta St. During this ceremonial event fire fighters will push the new Truck 21 into the station and place it into service.
Immediately following the ceremony, spectators are encouraged to tour the historic Station 21 and its museum, visit with the firefighters, and check out all the trucks that are housed inside.
Parking for the event will be at the lot adjacent to Station 21 and at Roswell City Hall.
