ajc logo
X

Roswell Fire to debut new fire truck

The Roswell Fire department will conduct a "push-in" ceremony to debut its new Fire Truck 21. (Courtesy Roswell Fire Department)

Combined ShapeCaption
The Roswell Fire department will conduct a "push-in" ceremony to debut its new Fire Truck 21. (Courtesy Roswell Fire Department)

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
15 minutes ago

The Roswell Fire Department has a new fire truck and they are anxious to share it with the community.

Fire Truck 21 will delight young and old alike at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 25 at a “Push-In” ceremony at Fire Station 21, 1002 Alpharetta St. During this ceremonial event fire fighters will push the new Truck 21 into the station and place it into service.

Immediately following the ceremony, spectators are encouraged to tour the historic Station 21 and its museum, visit with the firefighters, and check out all the trucks that are housed inside.

Parking for the event will be at the lot adjacent to Station 21 and at Roswell City Hall.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks
Buford charity shut down amid allegations it was undercover illegal gambling13h ago
Officer shoots man outside federal courthouse in downtown Atlanta
14h ago
If Hawks go big with trade, Rudy Gobert is prime target
16h ago
OPINION: The hits keep coming for Herschel Walker, but do voters care?
OPINION: The hits keep coming for Herschel Walker, but do voters care?
Mt. Bethel megachurch is halfway to raising $13.1 million settlement
23h ago
The Latest
Fulton County Schools holding job fair June 25
16h ago
Roswell to consider new car wash
18h ago
Roswell features Grammy-nominated musician during Juneteenth weekend of events
Featured
For more than 16 years, David Fahey ran The King's Cleft children's ministry with his wife, Kathy Fahey, who died in February. The couple took in children with severe disabilities or who had been given up by adopted families. Amid accusations of physical abuse, though, state authorities have effectively dismantled the ministry. Fahey faces multiple felony charges. (TYSON HORNE / TYSON.HORNE@AJC.COM)

Credit: Tyson Horne / Tyson.Horne@ajc.com

GA officials botched abuse investigation into children’s ministry
Noise-weary Sandy Springs residents want I-285 sound barrier
DeKalb still contracting with company founded by woman guilty of PPP fraud
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top