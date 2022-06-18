Roswell Fire to debut new fire truck

Fire Truck 21 will delight young and old alike at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 25 at a “Push-In” ceremony at Fire Station 21, 1002 Alpharetta St. During this ceremonial event fire fighters will push the new Truck 21 into the station and place it into service.

Immediately following the ceremony, spectators are encouraged to tour the historic Station 21 and its museum, visit with the firefighters, and check out all the trucks that are housed inside.