Roswell Fire Department offering car seats thanks to mini grant

“It’s our responsibility to keep our children safe,” said Lt. Ed Botts, of the Roswell Fire Department. “The Car Seat Mini-Grant is a great opportunity to help our community and help protect our children from serious injuries or death in motor vehicle crashes.”

The Roswell Fire Department and Safe Kids North Fulton educate parents and caregivers on how to properly install and use car seats, offer car seat inspections and provide car seats and booster seats to needy families.