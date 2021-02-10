Roswell Fire Department offering car seats thanks to mini grant

Families in Roswell with financial concerns can now obtain free car seats thanks to a 2021 Car Seat Mini-Grant by the Georgia Department of Public Health, Injury Prevention Program. The Roswell Fire Department will provide the car seats along with education on their safe use.
“It’s our responsibility to keep our children safe,” said Lt. Ed Botts, of the Roswell Fire Department. “The Car Seat Mini-Grant is a great opportunity to help our community and help protect our children from serious injuries or death in motor vehicle crashes.”
The Roswell Fire Department and Safe Kids North Fulton educate parents and caregivers on how to properly install and use car seats, offer car seat inspections and provide car seats and booster seats to needy families.
Since 2007, the education, car seats, and booster seats provided through the mini grant program have prevented serious injury or death to over 385 Georgia children involved in automobile crashes.
Information: Lt. Ed Botts at 770-594-6225 or visit www.safekidsnorthfulton.org.