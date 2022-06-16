Roswell features Grammy-nominated musician during Juneteenth weekend of events

Card party

Roswell Roots and the Kings and Queens chapter of the American Bridge Association will host a Bid Whist card party at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the Roswell Adult Recreation Center, 830 Grimes Bridge Road. Registration to play is $15.

Dramatizations, dance performances and fellowship

Roswell Presbyterian Church will feature dramatic monologues by actor John Doyle and Out of Hand Theater director Marlon Burnley at 5 p.m. Sunday. Doyle will perform a monologue of a man who was enslaved in Roswell. Burnley’s performance will highlight the 1906 Atlanta Race Riot.

The Juneteenth event will also include a potluck dinner and fellowship at 6 p.m. in which attendees are asked to bring a covered dish.

Djoli Kelen Inc. will perform an interactive dance and drum performance at 6:30 p.m.

Roswell Presbyterian Church is located at 755 Mimosa Blvd.

Visit Roswellgov.com for more on the Juneteenth events.