Roswell features Grammy-nominated musician during Juneteenth weekend of events

Roswell will kick off a series of Juneteenth events this weekend with two separate concert performances with by a Grammy Award-nominated reggae musician Aaron Nigel Smith.

Roswell will kick off a series of Juneteenth events this weekend with two separate concert performances with by a Grammy Award-nominated reggae musician Aaron Nigel Smith. Courtesy city of Roswell

North Fulton County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
44 minutes ago

Roswell will kick off a series of Juneteenth events with two separate concert performances by a Grammy Award-nominated reggae musician.

The Aaron Nigel Smith Trio performs at 8 p.m. Friday at Roswell Cultural Arts Center, 950 Forrest Street. Tickets are $35.

Smith will also take the stage at 10 a.m. Saturday for the Songbird in the Meadow concert series at Leita Thompson Memorial Park, 1200 Woodstock Road. The free concert will take place behind Art Center West studio.

Smith’s collaborative work “All One Tribe” was recognized with a Grammy nomination for Best Children’s Album in April. His 2019 reggae album “In Our America” debuted at No.1 on the Billboard reggae chart that year.

The Songbird in the Meadow event will also include the mobile art studio Creation Station where activities such as crafts and science experiments will take place as well as educational exhibits.

Card party

Roswell Roots and the Kings and Queens chapter of the American Bridge Association will host a Bid Whist card party at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the Roswell Adult Recreation Center, 830 Grimes Bridge Road. Registration to play is $15.

Dramatizations, dance performances and fellowship

Roswell Presbyterian Church will feature dramatic monologues by actor John Doyle and Out of Hand Theater director Marlon Burnley at 5 p.m. Sunday. Doyle will perform a monologue of a man who was enslaved in Roswell. Burnley’s performance will highlight the 1906 Atlanta Race Riot.

The Juneteenth event will also include a potluck dinner and fellowship at 6 p.m. in which attendees are asked to bring a covered dish.

Djoli Kelen Inc. will perform an interactive dance and drum performance at 6:30 p.m.

Roswell Presbyterian Church is located at 755 Mimosa Blvd.

Visit Roswellgov.com for more on the Juneteenth events.

Adrianne Murchison covers local government in north Fulton County for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

