Roswell extends moratorium on new apartments

During a Monday meeting, City Council approved a 60-day extension on a moratorium on conditional use applications for new apartments unless they’re within a mixed-use project with 75% non-residential space.

Council members approved the original 90-day moratorium on the measure in March. Since then, city staff has drafted proposed changes to the city’s Uniform Development Code. If the suggested amendments are approved, builders of mixed-use projects would have to show that existing buildings on a property are in compliance with city standards, according to a proposed amendment.